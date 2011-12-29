HONG KONG Dec 30 Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd, the world's largest branded sports shoes manufacturer, said its net profit for fiscal 2011 fell 6.2 percent year on year, lagging forecasts due to higher wages and raw material costs.

Yue Yuen, which makes shoes for brands including New Balance, Nike and Adidas, on Friday posted a $449.8 million profit for the year ended September 2011, down from $479.5 million a year ago.

That compared with a mean forecast for a $511.1 million profit, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.

While the group's volume and turnover maintained growth momentum its margins came under pressure "mainly due to rising raw material costs and factory wages," chairman Tsai Chi Neng said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

Like many export-oriented Chinese manufactuers, Yue Yue is also facing dwindling demand from the United States and Europe amid a weak global economy.

Yue Yuen, in which parent Pou Chen Corp holds a 49.98 percent stake, said turnover for 2011 rose 21.7 percent to $7.05 billion, 28.5 percent of which came from the U.S. market, 21.9 percent from Europe and 28.06 percent from China.

Earnings per shares decreased 6.2 percent to 27.28 cents.

Shares of Yue Yuen have fallen about 11 percent so far this year, versus a 20 percent drop in the benchmark Hang Seng Index . (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)