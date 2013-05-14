UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 15 Sports shoe manufacturer Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd said it booked a first-quarter net profit of $61.6 million, down 50 percent from the same period a year ago.
For a full statement on the results, please click on: here (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources