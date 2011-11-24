* Sees lower Guangdong production as wages rise
* Says business outlook still positive
* Shares down about 20 pct year to date
By Donny Kwok and James Pomfret
HONG KONG/DONGGUAN, China, Nov 24 Yue Yuen
Industrial Holdings, which makes shoes for brands
including New Balance, Nike and Adidas, said
a large-scale strike at one of its major factories in southern
China had only had a "minor" impact, with its business orders
expected to remain steady.
Yue Yuen, one of the world's largest sports shoe makers,
said striking workers at its factory in Guangdong province's
Dongguan city had returned to their posts, though time was still
needed for the plant to return to full capacity.
Last week, local media reported that some 7,000 workers at a
Dongguan unit of Yue Yuen staged a massive protest on wage cuts
and enforced redundancies.
"The impact is minor," a Yue Yuen spokesman told Reuters.
"Yue Yuen has a production workforce of about 330,000 workers,
of which workers (at the factory) accounted for less than 3
percent."
"Our understanding is everything is back to normal but it
will take time before (the factory) can return to 100 percent
production capability."
But four workers contacted by Reuters at the plant said the
strike persisted for almost a week till Wednesday, with only a
portion of workers returning to some assembly lines on Thursday.
"We still haven't received any substantial pledges (from the
management ... I am back to work today but other workers are
still striking," a worker surnamed Chen said by phone from the
factory floor.
Weak exports amid uncertainty over the global economy have
hit many factories in China's export hub of Guangdong province,
putting hundreds of thousands of workers' jobs at risk.
Yue Yuen's spokesman conceded the company was having
difficulty raising worker's wages as it had done in the past 3-4
years as operational costs increased, saying there was an
"expectation mismatch."
With wages in Guangdong around 20-30 percent higher than
other provinces, many manufacturers are looking to relocate
facilities to inland provinces and other Asian countries.
China's factory sector shrank the most in 32 months in
November on signs of domestic economic weakness, a preliminary
PMI survey showed, reviving worries that China may be slipping
towards a hard landing.
Despite this, Yue Yuen said its business outlook was still
positive.
"We make sports shoes for many brands and our sales have
been stable ... we don't expect any major changes (in the
business environment) in the coming few months," the spokesman
said.
Shares of Yue Yuen were 2 percent lower in late afternoon
trade on Thursday, compared with a 0.47 percent gain in the
benchmark Hang Seng Index. The stock had fallen about 20
percent so far this year, versus a 22 percent drop in the index.
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner and Charlie Zhu)