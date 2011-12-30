Dec 30 Year ended September 30, 2011

(in million US$ unless stated)

Shr (U.S. cents) 27.28 vs 29.08

Final Div (H.K. cents) 56.0 vs 56.0

Net 449.83 vs 479.51

Turnover 7,045.37 vs 5,788.21

Company name Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd.

Books close March 13-14, 2012

Dividend payable On or before March 21, 2012

NOTE - Yue Yuen is a sports shoe manufacturer.

The calculation of share earnings is based on the weighted average of 1,648.93 million shares in issue during the period vs 1,648.93 million shares the same period a year ago.

Total dividend for year is 90 H.K. cents (including interim dividend of 34 cents) vs 90 cents.

For full statement please click here (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)