BELGRADE Oct 16 Bosnian Serb wartime leader
Radovan Karadzic saw himself as a defender of Serbs but ended up
one of the world's most wanted men, hiding from charges of
genocide behind a long white beard and a false identity.
More than 20 years since the start of Bosnia's 1992-95 war,
Karadzic laid out his defence on Tuesday at the United Nations
war crimes tribunal in The Hague.
He rejected any wrongdoing, saying he should be praised for
promoting peace, not accused of murdering thousands.
A professional psychiatrist and amateur poet of humble
origins, Karadzic was president of the self-declared Bosnian
Serb Republic.
Of the six republics that made up federal Yugoslavia, Bosnia
was to pay the highest price in lives for independence and Serbs
under him were held responsible for most of the 100,000 deaths.
The Hague tribunal indicted Karadzic in July 1995 for
authorizing the shooting of unarmed civilians in Sarajevo and
making hostages of U.N. peacekeepers.
He was indicted again four months later for orchestrating
the slaughter of some 8,000 Muslim men after Serb forces seized
the U.N.'s Srebrenica "safe area" in eastern Bosnia.
Karadzic protested his innocence and dismissed the tribunal
as a "political court". But in 1997, having lost power, he went
underground and loyalists saw him as saviour of the Serbs, a
hero hounded by foreign powers.
He was arrested on a bus in Belgrade in July 2008 after 11
years on the run, disguised as a new age healer with a flowing
beard and going by the name Dragan Babic. He had grown out his
floppy bouffant and tied it in a knot.
HUMBLE ORIGINS
Karadzic was born on June 19, 1945, in a mountain hamlet in
Montenegro and raised in poverty by parents who despised the
communist rule of Yugoslav President Josip Broz Tito.
His father was a Serb nationalist fighter who was wounded by
Tito's partisans at the close of World War Two and imprisoned.
As a youth, Karadzic moved to the Bosnian capital, Sarajevo,
and qualified as a psychiatrist specializing in neurosis and
depression. At one point he treated the Sarajevo football club.
He published poetry and lived well in the city but was never
fully accepted by its intellectual elite and prominent writers.
As multi-ethnic Yugoslavia began to crack in the late 1980s
after Tito's death, firebrand Slobodan Milosevic was whipping up
nationalist fervour among Serbs and Karadzic was befriending the
academics and writers who spoke of creating a Greater Serbia.
Milosevic's proteges chose him to lead a new Serb Democratic
Party (SDS) in Bosnia. He was meant to be a stopgap but proved
savvy and stayed in power.
As Yugoslavia went on unravelling, Karadzic's party helped
arm Serbs across Bosnia and set up autonomous regions with help
from the Yugoslav army and police.
On the eve of war in 1992, Karadzic warned against plans to
declare Bosnia a sovereign state. It would lead the country into
hell and perhaps "make the Muslim people disappear, because the
Muslims cannot defend themselves if there is war", he said.
War came and Bosnian Serb forces backed by Yugoslavia seized
70 percent of Bosnia, expelling or killing the Muslims in many
towns. Their methods provoked disgust and by 1994 Karadzic was
starting to lose support where it counted.
SCAPEGOAT FATE
Milosevic, who died in The Hague in March 2006 while on
trial for genocide, masterminded the war in Bosnia using
Karadzic as a frontman. As world outrage grew over the daily
slaughter, he turned peacemaker and made Karadzic his fall-guy.
Milosevic signed the U.S.-brokered Dayton peace settlement
in December 1995, sidelining Karadzic, who denounced it and
defied demands to leave office until international pressure
forced him to resign in July 1996.
Behind the scenes, he worked on to sabotage the accord.
But when NATO troops began capturing war crimes suspects in
1997, Karadzic could no longer assume he was safe in the open,
even with heavily armed guards. He remained popular, but his
wartime influence was gone.
He is said to have spent years in eastern Bosnia where
hardline Serbs held sway. Reports, never confirmed, spoke of
Orthodox priest disguises and remote monastery hideouts.
In the summer of 2000, he was sighted in Belgrade. In May
2005, his wife, three brothers and two sisters gathered in
Montenegro to bury his mother, but tabloid reports that he came
in disguise were discounted as fanciful.
Several raids by NATO's Bosnian mission, SFOR, and later the
European Union peacekeeping force EUFOR, targeted the Karadzic
support network but usually found little. After the raids,
Karadzic posters appeared captioned: "Always with you."