METALS-Copper snaps 6-day losing streak as inventory build-up falters
* Coming up: U.S. Feb nonfarm payrolls at 1330 GMT (Updates with official prices, strike start)
LONDON, April 24 Yujin International Ltd : * Completed sale of 1992-built 4,118 dwt single Hull port limit trading bunker
tanker for S$2 million * Source text for Eikon:
LONDON, March 10 Lloyds Banking Group said on Friday it has taken a further 350 million pound ($425.29 million) provision to compensate customers for mis-sold loan insurance.
BEIRUT, March 10 Lebanon's finance ministry has mandated Barclays Plc, Byblos Bank, Societe Generale de Banque au Liban and JPMorgan to refinance a $1.5 billion Eurobond with settlement on March 20 and is planning three tranches, a ministry official said.