June 21 Yukon-Nevada Gold Corp, which
is considering options including a sale of the company, said its
chief executive officer, Robert Baldock, resigned.
Chief Financial Officer Shaun Heinrichs and Chief Operating
Officer Randy Reichert will now also serve as co-CEOs, the gold
miner said in a statement.
Yukon-Nevada, which also owns gold, silver, zinc and copper
assets in Canada's Yukon territory and British Columbia, said in
April it started a strategic review of its business.
The company's shares closed at 34.5 Canadian cents on
Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj
Eluvangal)