BRIEF-Prism Technologies intents to voluntarily delist from Nasdaq capital market
* On February 3, 2017, co notified Nasdaq of its intent to voluntarily delist from Nasdaq capital market- SEC filing
Nov 7 Yukon-Nevada Gold Corp said its quarterly loss narrowed as it gained from warrants.
The company, which recorded an $8.5 million gain in warrants recorded as derivative liabilities, narrowed its third-quarter net loss to $18 million from $103.8 million a year ago.
The company -- which owns silver, gold, zinc and copper assets in Canada's Yukon territory and British Columbia, and in Nevada in the United States -- increased quarterly production to 21,296 ounces of gold from 18,636 ounces a year ago.
Yukon sold 18,035 ounces of gold at an average gold price of $1,670 per ounce.
Shares of the company closed at 36.5 Canadian cents on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Arcbest announces fourth quarter 2016 and full year 2016 results
* On February 8, 2017, co announced that it planned to offer up to $2.5 billion of senior notes in private transactions- SEC filing