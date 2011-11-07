(Follows alerts)

Nov 7 Yukon-Nevada Gold Corp said its quarterly loss narrowed as it gained from warrants.

The company, which recorded an $8.5 million gain in warrants recorded as derivative liabilities, narrowed its third-quarter net loss to $18 million from $103.8 million a year ago.

The company -- which owns silver, gold, zinc and copper assets in Canada's Yukon territory and British Columbia, and in Nevada in the United States -- increased quarterly production to 21,296 ounces of gold from 18,636 ounces a year ago.

Yukon sold 18,035 ounces of gold at an average gold price of $1,670 per ounce.

Yukon sold 18,035 ounces of gold at an average gold price of $1,670 per ounce.

Shares of the company closed at 36.5 Canadian cents on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.