Sept 14 Canadian gold miner Yukon-Nevada Gold Corp said it will start mining at its Starvation Canyon property in Nevada, USA by January 2013.

The company expects daily production to be 300 tons per day initially, increasing to up to 600 tons per day during the first six months of production.

The project, located at the southern-end of its gold production Jerritt Canyon site, will be an underground operation similar to the other underground mines at Jerritt Canyon.

Jerritt Canyon is operated by Queenstake Resources USA Ltd., a subsidiary of Yukon. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)