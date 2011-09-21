BRIEF-Associated Capital Group Q4 revenue $16.3 mln vs. $9.0 mln
* Associated Capital Group, Inc. reports full year and fourth quarter results
(Follows alerts)
Sept 21 Canadian gold miner Yukon-Nevada Gold Corp said it expects to start mining at Burns Basin in Nevada in the fourth quarter of 2012, following the boards approval of construction work at the mine.
The mining is expected to start with a daily production of 2,000 ore tons.
Burns Basin at the company's Jerritt Canyon property has measured and indicated resources of 241,320 ounces of gold, the company said in a statement.
Shares of the company closed at 45 Canadian cents on Tuesday at the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Associated Capital Group, Inc. reports full year and fourth quarter results
* Deal for all cash offer of $1.17 per tower share, for an aggregate acquisition cost of $197 million
By Bruno Federowski and Paulina Osorio SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Feb 8 Mexico's peso strengthened on Wednesday as investors bet that the country's central bank would hike interest rates on Thursday and as the dollar weakened on predictions that the U.S. Federal Reserve would not raise rates. The dollar eased on Wednesday, as investors cut bets on a March rate hike by the Fed. Mexico's peso closed up 0.72 percent at 20.4775 per U.S. dollar. The country's central bank is expe