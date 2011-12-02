* Receives letter from U.S. federal mine regulator

* Yukon says will contest allegations of violations at the mill

* Shares down 11 pct (Adds analyst comments, share movement)

Dec 2 Yukon-Nevada Gold Corp said the U.S. federal mine regulator put its Jerritt Canyon mill on safety watch list for alleged violations, sending its shares down 11 percent in early trade on Friday.

The company said it received a letter from the Federal Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) saying it had found the mill, located 50 miles north of Elko, Nevada, to be in violation of the Federal Mine Safety and Health Act, 1977.

Yukon-Nevada, which owns gold, silver, zinc and copper assets in Canada's Yukon territory and British Columbia and Nevada in the U.S., did not specify the nature of the alleged violations.

"The market is pretty ignorant about this," said analyst Christopher Ecclestone of Hallgarten & Company.

Yukon could not be reached immediately for comment.

"MSHA's initial finding is based mostly on alleged violations that have been contested by Jerritt Canyon as invalid. Most of the alleged violations have not yet been reviewed and adjudicated and, therefore, are not final," the company said in a statement.

The regulator's pattern of violatons program requires companies shut down areas affected by violations until the mine receives a clean MSHA inspection.

Yukon-Nevada said in most cases, such closures affect mine areas not critical to production or those which can be corrected within a short time.

The Jerritt Canyon property, which is operated by Queenstake Resources USA, a subsidiary of Yukon-Nevada, operates two mills. A dry roasting mill and a wet mill for processing oxide ore.

"The dry roasting mill is the active mill at the property, but has been shut since September as the company put in new equipment. It is expected to re-open in December," Ecclestone said.

In May, the company had said it plans to invest $12 million to further explore the Smith Underground mine -- the active mine at Jerritt Canyon, producing about 1,000 ore tons per day.

Shares of Yukon, which have lost nearly 60 percent of their value in the past year, were trading down 8 percent at 33 Canadian cents on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)