* Yuksel Insaat could be insolvent if restructuring fails
* Holdout investors attempting to block process
* Ad hoc committee of investors have agreed to terms
By Michael Turner
LONDON, Nov 6 (IFR) - Turkey's Yuksel Insaat is facing a
revolt from a growing faction of investors who have vowed not to
vote in favour of a critical restructuring plan, which could
push one of the country's largest construction companies into
insolvency.
Yuksel Insaat, which is the operating company of Yuksel
Holding, is trying to restructure US$200m 9.5% bonds, equal to
more than half of its debt.
The notes mature on November 10. The issuer is due to have a
Scheme of Arrangement hearing at the UK High Court a day before
the notes' maturity.
But a group of investors claiming to hold around 20% of the
principal of the bonds told IFR that they are trying to block
the plans.
"There's a group forming that wants to know, where is our
missing money?," said an investor who is a member of the group.
If Yuksel Insaat fails to come to an agreement, it warns
that it will likely fall into bankruptcy and cause a
cross-default on its bank debt.
MOST NOW, SOME LATER
Yuksel Insaat is offering to pay back US$110m to investors
on the day the Scheme becomes effective and create a new US$40m
bond due March 2016. When that bond matures, investors will have
been paid back around 71 cents on the dollar, including coupon
payments. The rest will be written off. The outstanding bond is
bid at 60 cash, according to Thomson Reuters data.
An ad hoc committee, advised by Moelis, has agreed to this
deal.
The ad hoc committee consists of Ashmore, Outrider, DuPont
and Sparinvest, among others, according to two sources. Moelis
declined to comment.
Yuksel Insaat will use a bridge loan to finance the initial
US$110m payment and will sell a plot of land called Cubuklu -
described by a source close to the issuer as "the most valuable
thing the company owns" - to pay back the bank debt and fund the
US$40m final payment.
Yuksel Insaat had its ratings withdrawn by Moody's and Fitch
last year, with both agencies citing lack of information from
the issuer as the reason.
PAYING UPWARDS
The sticking point for the holdout group is that Yuksel
Insaat has been passing money and the ownership of some of the
Cubuklu field upwards in its capital structure to its holding
company, Yuksel Holding.
Investors claim that either or both should have been used to
fully repay the bond. The holding company is outside of the bond
investors' liabilities under the deal's documentation.
"The holding group has needed money to repay liabilities not
related to Yuksel Insaat," said the investor. "Why are we
getting less than par, especially when there is an equity
portion [the holding company] that should come below
bondholders?"
The liability in question is the debt of loss-making
electricity trading platform Toptan.
While Toptan is now a subsidiary of Yuksel Holding, it was
once a subsidiary of, and is still guaranteed by, Yuksel Insaat.
This means that if Toptan fails to pay its debts, Yuksel
Insaat would be liable, said the source close to the company.
Toptan was moved to the holding company in 2012 to "isolate
Toptan, so as not to pollute the profitable parts of the group,"
said the source.
The reasons behind another point of contention for investors
- that Yuksel Holding still owns a portion of the Cubuklu land -
are more opaque.
Yuksel Insaat gave its holding company a chunk of the
Cubuklu land as security for a planned sukuk that Yuksel Holding
agreed to guarantee.
The sukuk never materialised, but the land remains under
holding company ownership.
This is because, under the restructuring plans, the entire
Cubuklu land is going to be sold to pay off Yuksel Insaat's
debts. Returning the portion of land that the holding company
has will be an unnecessary monetary and time expense at this
stage, said the source close to Yuksel Insaat.
The source is sympathetic to the holdout group's plight,
though claims that the company has little choice.
"I understand where these concerns could come from and there
is probably some truth to it," said the source. "[The situation]
has partly been achieved by financial engineering."
For the Scheme of Arrangement and restructuring to pass,
investors holding 75% of the principal must agree to the terms
at a meeting scheduled for on or around November 24.
Yuksel Insaat's holdout investor group is looking to
increase the firepower of its holdings from around 20% of the
principal to a blocking stake of more than 25%.
The holdout group is trying to push through a new deal that
will see Yuksel Insaat creating a new bond with a much longer
maturity, so that all of the debt is repaid.
"We don't want anything hostile," said the investor from the
group. "We would happily accept a deal where they pay us back
over time."
