* H1 underlying pretax profit 43.5 mln stg vs 24 mln stg

* H1 sales up 68 pct

* Sees FY modestly ahead of expectations

* Interim div down 40 percent from last year at 1.2p

Aug 26 British chemicals maker Yule Catto & Co Plc reported a higher first-half profit, helped by strong demand in Asia and its PolymerLatex acquisition, and said it expected full-year earnings modestly ahead of expectations.

Late last year, the company announced it would buy Germany-based PolymerLatex, with the deal expected to add to its earnings within the first year of ownership.

Yule Catto, whose chemicals are used by the adhesive, textile, paper and pharma businesses, said over 40 percent of its polymer sales came from Asia and other emerging markets.

"We remain cautious regarding the wider economic outlook given the recent turmoil in the equity markets, and the expectations of weakening global demand which we have seen some evidence of during July and August," Chief Executive Adrian Whitfield said in a statement.

However, Yule Catto said it expected its PolymerLatex deal to help it achieve earnings slightly ahead of expectations for the full year.

For the six months ended June 30, the company reported a pretax profit of 43.5 million pounds ($70.8 million), compared with 24 million pounds last year.

Sales were up 68 percent at 547.7 million pounds.

The company's shares, which have lost about 19 percent of their value since it reported first-quarter results in May , closed at 170 pence on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.

($1 = 0.615 British Pounds)

(Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)