* Sees modest reduction in volumes due to softer demand

* Expects FY earnings to be at least in-line with mkt view

* Q3 earnings slightly ahead of own view

Nov 10 British chemicals maker Yule Catto & Co Plc said earnings for the third quarter were slightly ahead of its expectations, but it continued to see a decline in demand due to customer destocking in its polymers business.

With a modest reduction in volumes owing to the softer demand, Yule Catto expects full-year earnings to be at least in-line with current market expectations.

In August, Yule Catto said it expected its PolymerLatex deal to help achieve earnings slightly ahead of expectations for the full year.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to post a full-year pretax profit of 85.98 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which last year bought Germany-based PolymerLatex, said after six months of ownership of the firm, synergies had reached an annualised rate of 8 million pounds at the end of the third quarter.

Yule Catto remains confident of achieving the planned annual synergies from the acquisition of at least 20 million pounds in the second year.

Last month, the company acquired Malaysia-based Quality Polymer to boost production in Southeast Asia, and sales of acrylic and vinylic polymer dispersions.

The FTSE-250 company's shares, which have lost more than a quarter of their value in the last six months, closed at 154 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)