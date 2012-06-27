* Sees currency changes cutting op profit to fall by about 5 mln stg

June 27 British chemicals maker Yule Catto & Co Plc said it expects its business to be hurt by a volatile euro and weak nitrile demand in Asia, a region where it was increasingly shifting focus to.

Yule Catto shares fell as much as 21 percent on Wednesday morning, making them one of the biggest percentage losers on the London Stock Exchange.

The news undermines the group's central investment case, N+1 Brewin analyst James Tetley said and downgraded the stock to "reduce" from "add."

"(It) calls into question its product differentiation and market positioning," he said.

Yule Catto said in March that it expected sales from emerging markets to offset low growth in developed markets.

However, weak demand for nitrile in the emerging markets and recent capacity additions have pressured prices, the company said on Wednesday. It expects demand to remain weak until the next year.

"This will substantially lower operating profit in our Asia and ROW business segment," the company said.

Nitrile is a speciality chemical which is used in the manufacturing of latex - a very fine quality of rubber.

Yule Catto - whose chemicals are used by the adhesive, textile, paper and pharmaceutical industries - also said it expected fluctuations in the euro to cut operating profit by about 5 million pounds.

However, the company forecast a growth in underlying full-year pretax profit.

Yule Catto's fundamentals remained intact and it could continue to generate significant returns in the long term, Barclays Capital's Gunther Zechmann said in a note, but added that more certainty in the company's end-markets was required.

The analyst maintained his "overweight" rating on the company's stock but reduced his price target on its shares to 255.4 pence from 273.8 pence.

Yule Catto shares were down about 18 percent at 145 pence at 0854 GMT on the London Stock Exchange after hitting a nearly-two-year low of 140.2 pence earlier in the session. (Reporting by Monika Shinghal in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Brenton Cordeiro)