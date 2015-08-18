Aug 18 Yum Brands Inc, the owner of the Pizza Hut and KFC restaurant chains, said company veteran Micky Pant would replace Sam Su as chief executive of its China division.

Pant was the CEO of KFC worldwide.

Yum said Su, who is retiring, would serve as an executive adviser through February 2016 and also remain on the company's board. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)