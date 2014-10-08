Oct 8 Yum Brands Inc on Wednesday said it expects China sales to bounce back strongly in 2015, but warned that it likely would take several months to recover from a supplier scandal that scared away diners in its most important market.

Sales at established KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in China should improve across the current fourth quarter, but will still be down year-over-year, Yum executives said on a conference call with analysts.

"We are relatively early in the stage of this recovery and we continue to believe that we will see a full recovery in a six- to nine-month time frame," Chief Executive David Novak said.

Shares in Yum were up 1.4 percent to $70.71 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)