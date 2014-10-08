MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 8 Yum Brands Inc on Wednesday said it expects China sales to bounce back strongly in 2015, but warned that it likely would take several months to recover from a supplier scandal that scared away diners in its most important market.
Sales at established KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in China should improve across the current fourth quarter, but will still be down year-over-year, Yum executives said on a conference call with analysts.
"We are relatively early in the stage of this recovery and we continue to believe that we will see a full recovery in a six- to nine-month time frame," Chief Executive David Novak said.
Shares in Yum were up 1.4 percent to $70.71 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 17 Two new crude oil export pipelines will provide enough capacity to ship Canadian production to market until at least the mid 2020s, Enbridge Inc Chief Executive Al Monaco said on Friday, making clear his company's Line 3 should be one of them.
SANTIAGO, March 11 The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, said on Saturday it will not accept the company's offer to return to the negotiating table, and called on BHP to clarify its negotiating positions.