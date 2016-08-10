(Corrects to "chicken raised without any antibiotics" from
By Lisa Baertlein
LOS ANGELES Aug 10 Consumer groups on Wednesday
will deliver a petition from more than 350,000 people to the KFC
fried chicken chain, calling on the Yum Brands Inc unit
to stop the routine use of antibiotics by the companies that
supply its poultry.
Several fast-food restaurants, which have been under fire
for selling unhealthy meals, are assuming the role of public
health change agent by forcing their respective meat suppliers
to adopt new practices aimed at keeping vital antibiotics
working.
KFC has said that by 2017, antibiotics important to human
medicine will only be used to maintain chicken health and only
under the supervision and prescription of a licensed
veterinarian. But critics say that policy effectively allows for
routine use of antibiotics by its chicken suppliers.
As per federal government guidance, KFC does not allow the
use of such antibiotics for growth promotion. Medical experts
warn that the routine use of antibiotics to promote growth and
prevent illness in healthy farm animals contributes to the rise
of drug-resistant "superbug" infections that kill at least
23,000 Americans each year and represent a "catastrophic threat"
to global health.
More than 70 percent of medically important antibiotics in
the United States are sold for use on livestock and poultry.
McDonald's Corp last week said it switched to
chicken raised without antibiotics important to human health,
months ahead of schedule.
Chick-fil-A Inc, which has surpassed KFC to become the No. 1
U.S. fast-food chicken chain by revenue, has vowed to fully
transition to chicken raised without any antibiotics by the end
of 2019.
KFC 'LAGGING'
"KFC is lagging woefully behind. Diners around the country
want KFC to step up," said Lena Brook, food policy advocate with
the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), one of the groups
delivering petitions to KFC's headquarters in Louisville,
Kentucky.
Yum, which this year plans to spin off its China business
that contributes roughly 40 percent of the company's overall
operating profit, did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Yum's Taco Bell and Pizza Hut restaurants have set 2017
deadlines for switching to chicken raised without antibiotics
important to human health. KFC, which purchases more chicken
than those two chains, has not matched that commitment.
"These lifesaving drugs should be used only when animals are
sick," said Steven Roach, food safety program director at the
Food Animals Concern Trust.
FACT and U.S. Public Interest Research Group Education Fund
also sent representatives to deliver the KFC petitions. The
Center for Science in the Public Interest and CREDO Action also
collected signatures.
That action comes a day after Yum investors submitted a
shareholder proposal requesting that the company quickly phase
out harmful antibiotic use in its meat supply.
The World Health Organization has warned that the world is
moving toward a post-antibiotic era in which many infections
would no longer be treatable because of the overuse of
antibiotics.
Two U.S. patients are known to have been infected with
bacteria carrying the mcr-1 superbug gene that makes germs
highly resistant to a last-resort class of antibiotics.
The mcr-1 gene has been found over the past six months in
farm animals and people in about 20 countries, including China,
Germany and Italy.
Health officials fear the mcr-1 gene will soon be found in
bacteria already resistant to all or virtually all other types
of antibiotics, potentially making infections untreatable.
Such discoveries have increased the urgency of calls to
reduce antibiotic use in beef and pork production. In April, 54
large investors launched a campaign to curb the use of
antibiotics in the meat and poultry served by 10 large U.S. and
British restaurant groups, including Yum.
