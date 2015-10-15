Oct 15 Yum Brands Inc on Thursday cut its 2015 adjusted profit forecast, saying it expects a strong dollar to further eat into profit.

The company said it now expects full-year adjusted profit to be between flat with a year ago and a low-single-digit percentage gain.

Earlier this month, the company had said it expected 2015 earnings per share growth to be well below its target of at least 10 percent. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)