Oct 20 Yum Brands Inc is preparing to
separate its Chinese and U.S. businesses in a major
restructuring of the fast-food group, Bloomberg reported.
Plans to break up the business are advanced and could be
announced before the end of the month, Bloomberg said, citing
people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1PvSMz9)
Yum Brands appointed activist investor Keith Meister to its
board last week, bolstering speculation that the company may
spin off its China business.
Meister, who heads hedge fund Corvex Management, has urged
Yum to separate its 6,900-restaurant China division, which
contributed 57 percent of the company's overall revenue and 54
percent of its operating profit in the latest quarter.
Details of the separation have not been finalized, and the
parent of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell could still decide to
retain its current structure, Bloomberg said.
Reuters could not immediately reach representatives at Yum
for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)