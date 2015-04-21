April 21 Yum Brands Inc, owner of KFC
and Pizza Hut, said on Tuesday that sales at established
restaurants in its biggest market China fell less than expected
for the first quarter as it works to recover from a food scandal
involving a minor supplier.
Same-restaurant sales in China, Yum's No. 1 market for
revenue and profit, declined 12 percent for the latest quarter
on continued fallout from allegations that a former supplier
used expired meat.
Analysts polled by Consensus Metrix had expected a drop of
14.4 percent.
Yum China's same-restaurant sales fell 16 percent for the
fourth quarter and were down 14 percent in the third quarter.
They were up 15 percent in the second quarter, which ended
roughly a month before news of the supplier scandal broke on
July 20.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles)