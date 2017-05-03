UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 3 Yum Brands Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, boosted by strong demand at its Taco Bell restaurants.
The company's income from continuing operations rose to $280 million, or 77 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $226 million, or 54 cents per share.
Excluding items, the company earned 65 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 60 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue fell 1.8 percent to $1.42 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Supriya Kurane and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources