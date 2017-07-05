July 5 Yum China Holdings Inc reported a 39 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by strong sales at its KFC restaurants.

Net income rose to $107 million, or 27 cents per share, in the second quarter ended May 31, from $77 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Same-restaurant sales rose 3 percent.

Net sales edged up to $1.59 billion. (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Edited by Martina D'Couto)