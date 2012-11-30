By Lisa Baertlein
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Nov 30 Shares of Yum Brands Inc
tumbled 9.5 percent on Friday after the parent of the
KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell chains warned that sales at
established restaurants in China, the company's biggest market,
would fall in the fourth quarter.
The company, which got more than half its third-quarter
revenue and operating profit from China, now expects sales at
restaurants open a least one year to fall 4 percent this
quarter. Analysts were expecting a gain of around 2.5 percent
and Yum previously had forecast sales to be flat to up in the
low single-digit percentages.
The sales surprise from Yum, the largest Western restaurant
operator in the China, landed as economic growth in that country
cools. It prompted some Wall Street analysts to downgrade shares
of the company, which once seemed insulated from China's
economic woes.
Some analysts expect visits to Yum's roughly 4,800 China
restaurants to drop sharply in the fourth quarter.
"Traffic appears to have fallen 9 percent," Susquehanna
analyst Rachael Rothman said in a client note in which she
downgraded Yum shares to "neutral" from "positive" and cut her
stock price target to $69 from $76.
Yum faces the daunting task of posting growth on top of the
21 percent same-restaurant sales gain from the fourth quarter of
last year. "Value oriented competition" in China also appears to
be taking a toll, Rothman said.
J.P. Morgan analyst John Ivankoe said China slowed
"significantly" following the Golden Week holiday in early
October. That trend appeared to continue into November,
affecting all regions and times of day, he said.
"The slowdown has clearly weighed on the business and
competition, but indications seem to be that things aren't
getting worse," Ivankoe said in a client note.
The slowdown also appears to have hit Yum rivals such as
McDonald's Corp, Ajisen (China) Holdings, and
Hop Hing Group Holdings Ltd, said Phoebe Tse, a Hong
Kong-based analyst with Barclays.
Ajisen is a Japanese-style noodle chain, while Hop Hing's
fast food unit has the franchise licenses for the Yoshinoya beef
bowl and Dairy Queen ice cream shops in northern China.
Tse said the deceleration has been "quite apparent" in some
of China's major cities, which include Shanghai, Beijing and
Guangzhou.
Yum has broad geographic reach in China, where a growing
middle class is attracted to Western brands.
While China remains the world's fastest-growing major
economy, American companies ranging from jeweler Tiffany & Co
to blue jeans seller Levi Strauss & Co previously have
signaled a slowdown there.
Shares of Yum, which hit a high of $74.74 on Nov. 29, were
down $7.06 at $67.41 in midday trading on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Additional reporting by Melissa Lee in Shanghai; Editing by
Steve Orlofsky)