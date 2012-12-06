NEW YORK Dec 6 The chief executive of Yum Brands Inc is "very confident" that the operator of KFC and Pizza Hut eateries will turn in very solid sales at established restaurants in China in 2013.

Yum Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Novak, speaking at the company's annual investor meeting in New York City, said he expects next year's same-restaurant sales in China to be softer in the first half and stronger in the second half.