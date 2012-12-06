BRIEF-United Overseas Bank Limited prices notes
* United Overseas Bank Limited Prices S$750 Million 3.5% Subordinated Notes Due 2029
NEW YORK Dec 6 The chief executive of Yum Brands Inc is "very confident" that the operator of KFC and Pizza Hut eateries will turn in very solid sales at established restaurants in China in 2013.
Yum Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Novak, speaking at the company's annual investor meeting in New York City, said he expects next year's same-restaurant sales in China to be softer in the first half and stronger in the second half.
* United Overseas Bank Limited Prices S$750 Million 3.5% Subordinated Notes Due 2029
* Arrangement between Interoil and Exxon Mobil corp has now received all necessary approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.