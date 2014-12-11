LOS ANGELES Dec 11 Yum Brands Inc on Thursday said its sales at established restaurants in China dropped 15 percent in November and are improving from that level this month.

"Our No. 1 priority is the China turnaround," Chief Executive Officer David Novak said at the company's investor and analyst conference in New York City.

The owner of the KFC and Pizza Hut chains is the largest Western restaurant operator in China. Yum reaps a significant portion of its sales and profit from that fast-growing market. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles)