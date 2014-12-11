BRIEF-GSV Capital quarterly loss per share $0.01
* Gsv Capital Corp reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
LOS ANGELES Dec 11 Yum Brands Inc on Thursday said its sales at established restaurants in China dropped 15 percent in November and are improving from that level this month.
"Our No. 1 priority is the China turnaround," Chief Executive Officer David Novak said at the company's investor and analyst conference in New York City.
The owner of the KFC and Pizza Hut chains is the largest Western restaurant operator in China. Yum reaps a significant portion of its sales and profit from that fast-growing market. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles)
* Gsv Capital Corp reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Luna Innovations- total revenues for three months ended dec. 31, 2016, were $16.0 million, compared to $15.5 million for three months ended december 31, 2015
* Kalvista Pharmaceuticals reports fiscal third quarter results