(Adds details on China results)
Dec 11 Yum Brands Inc said on Thursday
its sales at established restaurants in China dropped 15 percent
in November but are improving from that level this month.
"Our No. 1 priority is the China turnaround," Chief
Executive Officer David Novak said at the company's investor and
analyst conference in New York City.
Yum, the owner of the KFC and Pizza Hut chains, is the
largest Western restaurant operator in China, with more than
6,400 outlets. It reaps a significant portion of its sales and
profits from the fast-growing market.
On Tuesday, Yum lowered this year's profit forecast for the
second time, citing a slower-than-expected sales recovery in
China following a supplier scandal this summer.
The company's new forecast called for full-year profit
growth in the mid-single digits in percentage terms, excluding
special items. It had cut the forecast to 6 percent to 10
percent from at least 20 percent.
Sales at established KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants tumbled
after a July 20 television news story in China alleged that
supplier Shanghai Husi was using meat that was past its
expiration date.
Yum said it did only a small percentage of its business with
the supplier at the center of the scandal and quickly cut ties
with the firm's parent, major U.S. meat supplier OSI Group LLC.
Food safety is a hot-button issue in China, which has been
rocked by scandals, particularly involving melamine-tainted
dairy products that sickened thousands of people and were linked
to the deaths of six infants in 2008.
Yum CEO Novak said in October it could take six to nine
months for China sales to recover from the scandal.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)