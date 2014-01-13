(Corrects first paragraph to say "results" not "revenue")
Jan 13 KFC owner Yum Brands Inc on
Monday said December sales at established restaurants in China,
its top market, rose a weaker-than-expected 2 percent as results
at its Pizza Hut Casual Dining chain fell far short of Wall
Street estimates.
China accounts for more than half of Yum's operating profit.
The company's shares have risen more than 8 percent since the
start of November on the expectation that sales would compare
favorably with dismal results from a year earlier.
Yum's China same-restaurant sales for December included a 5
percent increase at KFC and a 3 percent decline at Pizza Hut
Casual Dining. Yum is the biggest Western restaurant operator in
China, with almost 4,500 KFC outlets there at the end of its
third quarter.
Analysts polled by Consensus Metrix expected same-restaurant
sales to rise 6 percent at KFC and 5.7 percent at Pizza Hut.
Yum's China sales plummeted in December 2012 after China
Central Television reported that a few poultry farmers doing
business with Yum suppliers fed their chickens excessive amounts
of antibiotics. That was followed by a bird flu outbreak in the
spring.
Louisville, Kentucky-based Yum has since culled
underperforming suppliers and begun an aggressive marketing
campaign.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)