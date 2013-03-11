* Social media vitriol in China quietens for KFC parent Yum
By Adam Jourdan
SHANGHAI, March 11 Chinese consumers' anger at
KFC over a food safety scare has abated as the number of
negative posts about the fast food chain owned by Yum Brands Inc
on the country's most popular microblogging platform
fell by two-thirds.
China's half a billion microbloggers posted 3 million
overwhelmingly negative comments about KFC in the month that
began on Dec. 18, when state media started reporting on the
scare over contaminated chicken, a Reuters review of data from
the Twitter-like platform Weibo shows.
The number fell from Jan. 18 to Feb. 18, but microbloggers
still posted more than 1 million comments on KFC, indicating
that the largest foreign fast food chain in China still has its
work cut out for it as it tries to reverse a steep sales slide.
Yum will release China sales figures for February at around
2000 GMT, the first time it is singling out data from the market
that accounts just over half of its overall sales.
Yum has estimated that same-store sales for the
January-February period would be down 25 percent.
For January, they fell 37 percent, indicating that the
company is anticipating a modest pickup in February, a month
that included the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, which
traditionally boosts restaurant sales. The holiday fell in
January in 2012.
Jack Russo, senior consumer analyst covering Yum for
brokerage Edward Jones, believes the drop in negative online
traffic also helped lift February sales. "I would have to think
consumer anger towards Yum has dissipated since the initial
outrage," he said.
Kentucky-based Yum's reputation for serving high-quality
meals in China, where food contamination is a chronic problem,
was tarnished after news reports and government investigations
focused on chemical residue found in a small portion of its
chicken supply.
Most of Yum's nearly 5,300 restaurants in China are KFCs.
The company was not fined by the food safety authorities,
but microblogs show that Yum, widely seen as a model for how to
do business in the Chinese market, still has far to go to regain
its customers' trust.
"I strictly won't eat KFC, even though they have apologised.
Perhaps they were pressured to apologise and will keep breaking
the rules anyway," posted 'Tiger Won't Eat Meat' on Weibo.
Weibo user Cherrybobo was also indignant in a recent post:
"To choose the best chicken for us? KFC, you are such a liar!
Have you ever really apologised to us?"
Yum officials in the United States declined to comment for
this story.
YUM RESPONSE SEEN MUTED
After the scandal broke, Yum issued an official apology on
Weibo, launched an online poetry competition to highlight food
safety and announced it would stop using smaller chicken
suppliers that have not modernised their operations. It didn't,
however, give specifics on any additional steps to shore up food
safety.
"The response from Yum has been somewhat restrained," said
David Mahon, Beijing-based managing director of Mahon China
Investment Management. Yum also operates Pizza Hut, East Dawning
and Little Sheep brands in China.
"If they want to recover and carry on the speed of growth
that they had before in China, then this response is wanting."
Yum said last month KFC same-store sales in China should
turn up by the fourth quarter 2013, based on its experience with
food safety scandals in the past, but warned that it expects its
2013 earnings to shrink rather than grow.
Yum's problems in China are, for now, playing into the hands
of rival, beef-focused fast food chains McDonald's Corp
and Burger King Corp.
"I think chicken is unsafe nowadays, so I prefer eating beef
instead," said bank worker Grace, 25, at a crowded Burger King
outlet in Shanghai.
It may, however, get help from an unlikely saviour: China's
patchy food safety record.
"I think all the food in China is kind of unsafe, so I still
generally trust KFC. I eat here because I like the taste," said
a 24-year-old a bank clerk who identified himself as Shawn as he
ate lunch at a Shanghai KFC restaurant.