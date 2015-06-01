June 1 Yum Brands Inc's KFC unit in
China said on Monday it has sued three companies it claims are
using a popular messaging service to spread false rumors about
the fried-chicken chain, including allegations that its chickens
have six wings and eight legs.
The legal maneuver comes as KFC, which suffered two food
safety scares within two years, fights to win back customers in
China, which is Yum's top market for revenue and profit.
Yum said the rumors, which include digitally alerted photos
of deformed chickens and rumors of maggots in a KFC delivery
order, have been spread through 10 WeChat accounts operated by
Yingchenanzhi Success and Culture Communication, Shanxi
Weilukuang Technology Co and Taiyuan Zero Point Technology Co.
Reuters was not immediately able to reach those companies
for comment. Yum did not specify when or where it filed the
lawsuit.
"The rumors about KFC using chickens with six wings and
eight legs have been around a long time," the chain said in a
statement posted on KFC's China website. It added that it is
impossible to create such a chicken and if KFC had, it could be
in the running for a Nobel Prize.
KFC said it identified 4,000 defamatory messages that were
read more than 100,000 times by the end of April. It is
demanding each company pay up to 1.5 million yuan (about
$242,000), apologize and stop the alleged behavior.
The messages were sent via WeChat, known in China as Wei
Xin. It is owned by Hong Kong-traded Tencent Holdings Ltd
.
In April, Yum Brands said China sales at established
restaurants fell less than expected in January and February.
Yum's roughly 6,850 China restaurants, which include KFC and
Pizza Hut, are fighting to recover from last summer's
allegations of improper meat handling at OSI Group's
Shanghai Husi Food Co Ltd, which was a small supplier
to Yum but a key supplier to rival McDonald's Corp. Both
companies immediately stopped using the supplier.
That news came shortly after Yum's China business had just
begun recovering from the sales-battering punches of avian flu
and a Chinese media expose about excessive antibiotic use by a
few KFC suppliers.
Food safety is a big concern for Chinese consumers. One of
the biggest scandals in recent years involved dairy products
that were tainted with the industrial chemical melamine. Those
products sickened thousands of people and led to the deaths of
several infants in 2008.
$1=6.2 yuan
