BRIEF-Hammond Manufacturing Co reports qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited announces financial results for the year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016
BEIJING Feb 25 Yum Brands Inc will tighten its monitoring of suppliers and improve testing of poultry as it aims to reverse a steep drop in business at its KFC restaurants in China after a chicken safety scare.
In a statement ahead of a media briefing in Beijing on Monday, the company also said it would look to improve its communications with the Chinese government and people in the wake of the scare.
Diners began avoiding Yum's nearly 5,300, mostly KFC, restaurants in December after news reports and government investigations in China focused on chemical residue found in a small portion of its chicken supply.
The company was not fined by China food safety authorities.
* Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited announces financial results for the year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016
* Fairfax Financial and Allied World provide update on merger transaction
* AT&T Inc says communications workers of America vote to ratify agreement covering former directv employees in four states