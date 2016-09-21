(Corrects paragraph 1 and headline to say Yum China is issuing
shares to some participants in Yum Brands' incentive plans, and
not to Yum Brands shareholders. Removes paragraph 3, which
incorrectly referred to Yum China receiving $54 million in
proceeds)
Sept 21 Yum China Holdings Inc, which is being
spun off from KFC owner Yum Brands Inc, filed with
regulators on Wednesday to issue 10 million common shares to
certain participants in Yum Brands' incentive plans.
Yum Brands, which also owns Pizza Hut, said in October that
it would spin off its China operations through a distribution of
common shares to its shareholders.
Yum China has applied to list its common stock on the New
York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "YUMC".
