By Lisa Baertlein and Adam Jourdan
NEW YORK/SHANGHAI Dec 4 Yum Brands Inc's
KFC website in China trumpets the slogan "Trust in every
bite."
That message is part of the company's new "I Commit"
campaign intended to reassure customers in its largest market,
who have cut back on visits since Chinese media reports a year
ago about excessive antibiotic use by a few KFC suppliers.
There is a lot at stake for Yum. It is China's largest
Western restaurant operator with roughly 4,500 KFC outlets, and
the company reaps more than half of its overall operating profit
there.
Despite a decades-long reputation for serving safe food in
China, KFC has struggled to fully restore diners' trust in a
country where dangerous contamination scandals are commonplace.
Interviews with Chinese consumers suggest that rather than
soothing concerns, KFC's new ads are reminding diners about the
food safety scare at the fried-chicken chain, which could
undermine Yum's mission to revive sales there.
Yum Chief Executive David Novak said he is confident that "I
Commit" is on target - noting that "hundreds and hundreds of
consumers" in testing said they felt better about the KFC brand
after the chain directly addressed safety worries.
"We don't want to be doing it forever, but we want to
communicate it and get it out there because it's a lingering
issue," Novak told Reuters in an interview following Yum's
annual investor meeting in New York on Wednesday.
A survey conducted in November found nearly 40 percent of
respondents were still very concerned about antibiotic use in
KFC chickens. Yum, which cut off some of its suppliers after the
television report on antibiotics, initially predicted safety
fears would quickly fade.
Yum's sales, which fell sharply in late December 2012 after
the antibiotic residue media report, took another hit from a
bird flu outbreak in China in April.
Analysts on Wednesday pressed company executives for details
on their plan to reignite KFC sales in China in the face of
quality concerns, tougher competition and choppy consumer
spending.
Yum executives said they planned to back the "I Commit"
campaign with new food and value offers, but they did not offer
details.
Nevertheless, KFC China will soon be putting up results that
will compare with the steep declines that started in December
2012.
"That's what I call an unfortunate benefit," Novak said of
the easier comparisons.
"I think we should start seeing progress as we move into the
year," Novak said after declining to predict when that turn
would come.
STUBBORN FOOD SAFETY WORRIES
Some diners told Reuters that Yum's ads bring back memories
of China national television's December 2012 report showing that
a few poultry farmers supplying Yum misused antibiotics in their
poultry production.
"This strategy just risks fanning the flames rather than
letting people forget about it," said Yu Kaixin, 24, a recent
university graduate from Shanghai, while eating a beef burger at
McDonald's, which has also taken a hit from the food
safety worries.
In response, Novak said "there will always be sideline
critics. I would put our marketing capability up against a
24-year-old university student."
The Shanghai Food and Drug Administration investigated the
chicken contamination incident. It did not bring a case against
Yum China and did not assess a fine.
The restaurant operator quickly responded by cutting
less-modern farms from its poultry supplier network. Its "I
Commit" public relations push features KFC workers, including
KFC China CEO Su, who said the chicken in China is the same as
what is served at its restaurants around the world.
The chain also is investing in social media programs,
retraining employees and arranging consumer visits to chicken
farms - one of which is featured in an ad.
The message also was not having the desired effect on Ao
Kun, 25, an investment manager from Jiangxi Province.
The more KFC promotes its food quality, "the more I go off
them," he said while eating a hamburger combo meal at Burger
King. "They keep harking on about it again and again.
It's not their competitors that are beating them. It's
themselves."
An online poll of 1,000 Chinese conducted by ConsumerEdge
Research during the first three weeks of November found that
safety concerns remained prominent.
About 39 percent of survey respondents "strongly agreed"
that they were concerned about antibiotics in KFC chicken, while
33 percent said the same about bird flu and KFC chicken.
"This antibiotic thing is really being stubborn," said Peter
Reidhead, the ConsumerEdge analyst who runs the China survey.