March 11 KFC parent Yum Brands Inc on
Monday said February sales at established restaurants in China,
its top market, rose an unexpected 2 percent as it works to
recover from a steep business decline sparked by a food safety
scare there late last year.
The average of three analysts estimates was for a decline of
8.7 percent in February, according to Consensus Metrix.
Yum also said first-quarter same-restaurant sales in China
dropped 20 percent. It had previously forecast a 25 percent
decline for the first quarter.
Yum shares rose 7 percent in after-hours trading to $72.59,
their highest level since Yum first warned of a sales shortfall
in China last November.