June 11 KFC parent Yum Brands Inc reported on Tuesday an estimated 19 percent drop in May sales at established restaurants in China - a smaller decline than in April when sales plunged due to the country's bird flu outbreak.

That result matched the average of eight analysts, as compiled by Consensus Metrix. The fast-food operator reaps more than half of its overall sales in China, where most of its nearly 5,300 restaurants are KFCs.

In April, Yum's China sales were down an estimated 29 percent.