BRIEF-Gander Mountain, subsidiaries file for Chapter 11 reorganization
* Co and certain of its subsidiaries have filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of United States Bankruptcy Code
May 10 KFC parent Yum Brands Inc reported on Friday an estimated 29 percent drop in April sales at established restaurants in China, where a bird flu outbreak is pummeling sales that were recovering from an earlier food safety scare.
In late April, Yum said China sales could be down about 30 percent for the month. Five analysts polled by Consensus Metrix expected them to fall 27 percent. The fast-food operator reaps more than half of its overall sales in China, where most of its nearly 5,300 restaurants are KFCs.
* Co and certain of its subsidiaries have filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of United States Bankruptcy Code
TORONTO, March 10 Canada's benchmark stock index slipped in afternoon trade on Friday, with shares in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) falling sharply after CBC News reported that employees of the bank were being pressured to meet high sales revenue goals, traders said.
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)