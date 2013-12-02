Dec 2 Yum Brands Inc said November sales
at established KFC restaurants in China, its top market, were
better than expected, and forecast a return to earnings per
share growth in 2014.
Overall China same-restaurant sales rose 1 percent in
November, including flat sales at KFC and a gain of 7 percent
at Pizza Hut Casual Dining.
Nine analysts, on average, had expected a 3.1 percent sales
decline at KFC and an 8.8 percent rise at Pizza Hut, according
to Consensus Metrix.
A limited-time "Half Priced" bucket promotion yielded a
roughly 16 percent increase in KFC China same-restaurant sales
for the first 10 days of November. KFC same-restaurant sales
were down about 8 percent for the rest of November, Yum said in
a statement on Monday.
Yum also forecast at least 20 percent growth in 2014
earnings per share, excluding special items. The company
estimated a high-single to low double-digit percentage decline
in 2013 earnings per share, excluding items.
Shares of Yum, which also owns the Taco Bell chain, were
down 0.3 percent at $77.50 in extended trading.