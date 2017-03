LOS ANGELES Feb 3 KFC parent Yum Brands Inc on Monday said the return of bird flu in China has not hurt national sales in its No. 1 market.

Yum has been working to meaningfully boost its KFC business in China, where sales at established KFC restaurants dropped last year due to a food safety scare and initial reports of a new bird flu strain affecting humans.

"We're not seeing any impact on national sales from bird flu in China," Yum spokesman Jonathan Blum told Reuters.