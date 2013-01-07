Snap's stock price hard to justify - Barron's
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
Jan 7 Fast food chain operator Yum Brands Inc on Monday warned that sales in its key China division shrank more than expected in the fourth quarter, leading it to forecast earnings that were below what Wall Street expected.
KFC parent Yum said China sales fell 6 percent in the quarter, versus its earlier 4 percent forecasted decline. The company expects 2012 earnings per share, excluding special items, of $3.24. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average expected earnings of $3.26 per share
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
HOUSTON/CALGARY, March 3 Doug Lucas stood outside a Houston energy conference early one morning last month handing out resumes and hoping to catch the eye of oil executives with a hand-written sign advertising "Petroleum Eng. Hungry for job interview."
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 5 Brazil's Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot plans to ask the Supreme Court for authorization to investigate ministers in President Michel Temer's cabinet and senior senators from his PMDB party for corruption as soon as this week, a source familiar with the plans said on Sunday.