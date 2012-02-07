Feb 7 KFC parent Yum Brands Inc
plans to raise prices in China in 2012 to help offset higher
costs for food and labor in its most important market for sales
and profit, Chief Financial Officer Rick Carucci said on a
conference call with analysts on Tuesday.
Yum raised prices in China in 2011, which helped the company
post an unexpectedly strong 21 percent gain in same-restaurant
sales in the fourth quarter.
But cost pressures dragged fourth-quarter China restaurant
margins down to 15.8 percent from 18.2 percent a year earlier.
Yum wants to bring margins up to around 20 percent and plans
to use higher prices to offset some of the pressure from food
and labor inflation.
Carucci also said that Yum plans some "modest"
price increases in the United States and other international
markets early next year.
