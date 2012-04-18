April 18 KFC parent Yum Brands Inc posted first-quarter earnings that rose from a year earlier as sales at established restaurants in China grew 14 percent, slightly less than analysts expected, amid a slight cooling in economic growth in its top market.

Yum's net income for the first quarter, ended March 24, rose to $458 million, or 96 cents per share, compared with $264 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding special items, Yum earned 76 cents per share in the latest quarter.

Shares in Yum fell 1.5 percent to $71.84 in extended trading. (Reporting By Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)