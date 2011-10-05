* CFO says China sales momentum "excellent"

* Inflation remains a challenge in China

* Shares fall

Oct 5 KFC parent Yum Brands Inc (YUM.N) sought to reassure Wall Street on Wednesday that business in its No. 1 market of China remained on track despite worries that the world's fastest-growing major economy is slowing.

China is Yum's top market for profit and revenue.

Yum on Tuesday reported a hefty 19 percent gain in third-quarter sales at established restaurants in China, where food and labor inflation, as well as other pressures, squeezed profits. [ID:nN1E7931PK]

"We have excellent sales momentum and expect solid double-digit same-store sales (gains) again" in the fourth quarter, Yum Chief Financial Officer Rick Carucci said on a conference call with analysts.

For the current quarter in China, Yum expects food inflation to accelerate to the mid-teen percentages. It expects labor inflation to again be about 20 percent.

Yum raised prices 2 percent in the last week of September to help cover higher costs. It also expects to rework its value offerings late this year to make them more profitable.

"Going forward, we realize we have some work to do to close the gap between pricing and inflation," Carucci said.

The CFO declined to give an update on business trends in China since late August, when the third quarter there ended.

But, he added that Yum did not issue a warning of any significant shift in the business, as it would have done if one had occurred.

Yum shares were down 2.8 percent to $48.06 in late morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)