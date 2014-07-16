July 16 KFC parent Yum Brands Inc on Wednesday said second-quarter sales at established restaurants in China, its No. 1 market, jumped 15 percent as it recovers from an avian flu outbreak and a food safety scare that slashed demand for chicken last year.

Yum's restaurant sales in China included a 21 percent increase at KFC and flat results at Pizza Hut Casual Dining.

Analysts polled by Consensus Metrix were expecting Yum's China sales to climb 11.4 percent for the second quarter.

Those sales tumbled 20 percent in the second quarter last year.

Shares of Yum, which gets more than half of its sales from China, slid 0.8 percent to $82.05 in extended-hours trading.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Jan Paschal)