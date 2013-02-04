* China restaurant sales down sharply
* Company warns of further sales declines
* Shares down 14 pct from all-time highs
By Lisa Baertlein
Feb 4 KFC parent Yum Brands Inc on
Monday warned that it expects 2013 earnings to shrink rather
than grow, as it grapples with a food safety scare in China
where it makes more than half of its overall revenue.
Yum shares fell 6 percent in after-hours trading, as the
news was even worse than expected by the analysts, who have
largely stuck by the company in recent months.
Yum, which gets more than half of its overall sales and
operating profit from China, reported a 6 percent drop in
fourth-quarter sales at established restaurants in China due to
"adverse publicity" regarding its poultry supply.
Its business there continued to suffer in January, when
China same-store sales dropped 37 percent, including a 41
percent fall for KFC and a 15 percent decline for Pizza Hut
Casual Dining.
As a result, Yum forecast a "mid-single digit" percentage
decline in earnings per share for 2013. Yum previously forecast
2013 earnings per share growth of at least 10 percent, and
analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average had
expected the same.
Yum has nearly 5,300 restaurants in China, mostly KFC. Its
strong reputation for high food quality helped it grow briskly
in a country where there have been some serious food safety
scandals.
But the company was shaken by revelations that two of its
poultry suppliers purchased chicken from farmers who used
excessive levels of antibiotics in their animals. While the
company was not fined by food safety authorities, it has
suffered a huge backlash on social media in the country.
"I don't think anybody saw this coming," said Edward Jones
analyst Jack Russo, who like many others expects the company to
eventually bounce back. "Investors are definitely going to need
some patience."
The company said it expected a same-store sales decline of
25 percent for January and February combined for its China
business. It also said KFC same-store sales in China should turn
positive by the fourth quarter.
Yum said it still planned to develop 700 new units in China
this year and that it would begin an aggressive marketing
campaign to restore KFC's brand image.
Yum's fourth-quarter net income fell to $337 million, or 72
cents per share, from $356 million, or 75 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding special items, Yum had a profit of 83 cents per
share. That topped analysts' average estimate by a penny,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue rose to $4.15 billion from $4.11 billion.
Through Monday's close, Yum shares were down 14 percent from
late November, when they hit an all-time high, but then sank on
the initial China sales warning.