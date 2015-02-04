(Adds background on Shanghai Husi, results)
By Lisa Baertlein
Feb 4 Yum Brands Inc, owner of KFC and
Pizza Hut, said on Wednesday that sales at established
restaurants in its biggest market China fell less than feared in
the fourth quarter as it fights to recover from a food scandal
involving a minor supplier, and its shares jumped 2.1 percent.
Same-restaurant sales in China, Yum's No. 1 market for
revenue and profit, fell 16 percent for the quarter that ended
Dec. 27 on continued fallout from allegations that a former
supplier used expired meat.
But the decline was less severe than the 19.4 percent drop
expected by analysts polled by Consensus Metrix, and shares in
Yum rose $1.51 to $75.16 in extended trading.
The company's same-restaurant sales in China fell 14 percent
in the third quarter ended Sept. 6. They rose 15 percent in the
second quarter, which ended roughly a month before news of the
supplier scandal surfaced on July 20.
"While the sales recovery in China continues to be slower
than expected, we anticipate a strong second half of 2015 as the
turnaround gains momentum," Yum Chief Executive Greg Creed said
in a statement.
Sales at established KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in China
swooned after a television news story there alleged supplier
Shanghai Husi was using meat past its expiration date.
Yum, which has 6,715 restaurants in China, did not do
significant business with Shanghai Husi and quickly cut ties
with it and its parent, U.S. meat supplier OSI Group LLC
Still, the scandal shook Chinese consumers, who have
weathered a series of food safety lapses.
OSI and its affiliates are major suppliers to McDonald's
Corp, which on Jan. 23 reported a 4.8 percent decline in
fourth-quarter sales at established restaurants for the region
that includes China and Japan. Both of those McDonald's markets
have been hard hit by the Shanghai Husi supplier scandal.
Yum also reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $86 million,
or 20 cents per share, versus its net profit of $321 million, 70
cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items related to writing down its Little
Sheep investment and gains from selling restaurants to
franchisees, Yum had a profit of 61 cents per share in the
latest quarter.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Leslie
Adler)