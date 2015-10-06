Oct 6 Yum Brands Inc on Tuesday said sales at established restaurants in China rose far less than expected for the third quarter, sending shares down nearly 17 percent in extended trading.

Sales at China KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants open at least one year rose 2 percent, less than the 9.6 percent jump analysts had expected, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Yum's same-store sales in China took a dive after a television news story in July 2014 alleged that one of its suppliers was using meat that was past its expiration date.

Shares tumbled to $69.31 in after-hours trading, from their close of $83.42. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)