BRIEF-Freeport to cut Indonesia operations if export approval delayed
* Freeport-McMoran updates status of pt freeport indonesia operations
July 18 KFC parent Yum Brands Inc reported quarterly profit that missed Wall Street's view amid worries about China, its top market, where economic growth has cooled to a three-year low.
Net income for the second quarter, ended June 16, rose to $331 million, or 69 cents per share, compared with $316 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier, the company that also owns the Pizza Hut and Taco Bell chains said on Wednesday.
Excluding a gain of 2 cents, the company earned 67 cent per share in the latest quarter. Analysts, on average, expected a profit of 70 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
* Camrova signs binding loi for investment in small-scale copper plant in Chile
* Total fee-earning assets under management of $34.0 billion as at January 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: