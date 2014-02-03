By Lisa Baertlein
Feb 3 KFC parent Yum Brands Inc on
Monday reaffirmed its 2014 profit and said a resurgent bird flu
in China had not hurt national sales in its top market.
Shares of Yum jumped 4.7 percent to $69.26 in after-hours
trading.
Yum forecast earnings per share growth of at least 20
percent for 2014. Many analysts had worried that the recent
return of bird flu, which helped hammer demand for chicken in
China last year, would hit Yum's business hard.
"We're not seeing any impact on national sales from bird flu
in China," Yum spokesman Jonathan Blum told Reuters.
Blum added that Yum is seeing "upward momentum" in its KFC
China business, which was also pummeled by a food safety scare
in late 2012.
China health authorities in January reported 127
laboratory-confirmed cases of human infection with the H7N9
avian flu virus from mainland China, according to the World
Health Organization. The Xinhua News agency last week reported
that the bird flu has killed 21 people in China so far this
year.
Massive travel during the recent Chinese New Year holiday
has fueled worries that many more people may become ill from the
virus, and that it might mutate to become transmissible from
person-to-person.
Shanghai's live poultry markets will be closed from the end
of January through April 30 in an effort to lower the risk of
the virus spreading. Other provinces in China also have
temporarily banned live chicken sales.
The chief executive of Tyson Foods Inc last week
said demand for chicken is down as much as 30 percent in China
due to a softening economy, food safety scares and bird flu,
resulting in "substantial oversupply". He added that concerns
about a resurgence of avian flu could further dent demand.
PROFIT BEATS STREET
Yum executives will hold a conference call with analysts on
Tuesday morning.
Yum earned $321 million, or 70 cents per share, for the
fourth quarter, compared to $337 million, or 72 cents per share,
a year earlier.
Excluding items related to its Little Sheep investment,
retired debt and other factors, fourth-quarter earnings were 86
cents per share. That handily topped analysts' average forecast
for a profit of 80 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
China sales at established restaurants fell 4 percent during
the fourth quarter. That result included an estimated decline of
4 percent at KFC and 5 percent growth at Pizza Hut Casual
Dining.
The fast-food operator gets more than half of its overall
sales in China, where most of its more than 6,200 restaurants
are KFCs.