Nov 20 Yum Brands :
* Realigns business divisions to propel global growth
* Says US and Yum! restaurants international combined to focus
on global brands
* On January 1, 2014, co to combine its Yum! restaurants
international (yri)
and the U.S. individual divisions for kfc, pizza hut and taco
bell
* Yum! restaurants China and Yum! restaurants India will remain
separate
divisions given their strategic importance
* New leadership structure includes: Sam Su, Yum Brands! vice
chairman and
chairman and CEO of Yum! restaurants China
* Kfc, pizza hut, taco bell divisions will drive strategic
positioning and
operating models for co, working with China, India division
teams
* Rick carucci announced his plans to retire as Yum Brands!
president in March
2014
