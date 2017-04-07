(Repeats story with no change to text)
By Lisa Baertlein
LOS ANGELES, April 6 Yum Brands Inc's
U.S. KFC chain plans to curb the use of antibiotics in its
chicken supply, making it the last of the big three chicken
restaurants to join the fight against the rise of dangerous
antibiotic-resistant bacteria known as superbugs.
KFC, the second-biggest U.S. chicken chain by sales after
privately held Chick-fil-A, is giving its U.S. poultry suppliers
until the end of 2018 to stop using antibiotics important to
human medicine.
Some 70 percent of antibiotics vital for fighting infections
in humans are sold for use in meat and dairy production and
medical researchers have concerns that overuse of those drugs
may diminish their effectiveness in fighting disease in humans.
McDonald's Corp's roughly 14,000 U.S. restaurants
last year stopped serving chicken raised with antibiotics
considered important to human medicine. Its Chicken McNuggets
are a top seller and the change put pressure on the rest of the
industry to follow.
Chick-fil-A is going a step further, vowing in 2014 to
switch to poultry raised without any antibiotics at all by the
end of 2019.
Given its stature, KFC had been the focus of several
antibiotic reduction campaigns by consumer, health and
environment groups in addition to a coalition of British and
U.S. shareholders with more than $2 trillion in assets under
management.
"We recognize that it's a growing public health concern,"
KFC U.S. President Kevin Hochman told Reuters on Thursday.
"This is something that's important to many of our customers
and it's something we need to do to show relevance and modernity
within our brand," Hochman said.
The policy applies only to KFC in the United States and its
4,200 restaurants supplied by some 2,000 domestic chicken farms,
said Hochman. KFC's antibiotic policy is set on a
country-by-country basis, he added. Yum spun off its
KFC-dominated China division in November.
'GREAT NEWS FOR FRIED CHICKEN LOVERS'
Vijay Sukumar, chief food innovation officer for KFC U.S.,
said the new policy applies throughout the bird's full life
cycle, which includes the hatchery where chicks are sometimes
injected with antibiotics while still in the shell.
Using data from a 2017 WATT PoultryUSA survey, the Natural
Resources Defense Council (NRDC) estimates that more than 42
percent of the U.S. chicken industry is either under an
antibiotics stewardship pledge or has already converted to
responsible practices.
KFC's new policy will likely move the number even higher,
said Lena Brook, a food policy advocate at the NRDC, who noted
that the estimate includes "raised without antibiotics" pledges
as well as "raised without medically important" antibiotics
pledges from producers like Tyson Foods Inc, Perdue
Farms and others.
"It's great news for fried chicken lovers, and most
importantly it's great news for public health," Brook said.
"Their commitment is one that we've been waiting for."
Human infections from antibiotic-resistant bacteria pose a
grave threat to global health and are estimated to kill at least
23,000 Americans each year, although a recent Reuters
investigation found that many infection-related deaths are going
uncounted.
Hochman said the policy change has been in the works for a
year. It will add some incremental cost that KFC plans to manage
rather than pass on in the form of menu price increases, he
said.
At least some of KFC suppliers are already well on their way
to compliance.
Tyson, the largest U.S. poultry producer and a KFC supplier,
has announced plans to eliminate the use of human antibiotics in
its chicken flocks by September 2017.
Yum's Taco Bell chain already committed to serve chicken
raised without antibiotics important to human medicine in all
U.S. restaurants by the end of last month. Its Pizza Hut
division has the same rules for pizza toppings.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Bill
Rigby)